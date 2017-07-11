Shot fired during domestic incident in Willimantic

A police investigation is underway on Lima and Peru streets in Willimantic. (WFSB)

A domestic incident in Willimantic prompted a police presence at a home Monday morning.

Police were called to a home on Peru Street where two men, who are reportedly related, got into an argument.

A gunshot was heard coming from the home, however, nobody was injured.

Police said a woman and infant were inside the residence at the time of the incident but were not harmed.

Officers identified one of the men involved as William Maldonado. They said he is accused of firing a gunshot and fleeing the scene in a car, possibly a Volkswagen.

Officers are preparing a warrant for his arrest.

Maldonado is currently on parole for a 2011 armed robbery in Willimantic.

