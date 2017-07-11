Shot fired during domestic incident in Willimantic

Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >
A man was caught urinating on a vehicle in front of patrons of a restaurant in Glastonbury.More >
A woman says her teenage son was suspended from his job after buying a cookie for an officer and not doing so for a customer who was next in line.More >
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
A Florida mother, who was arrested for leaving her 5-year-old son in a hot car, complained about it being “too hot” in a police cruiser on her way to jail.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
Ken Ballard will tell you he's a man of few words. But when it came to his 15-year-old transgender son, he couldn't stay silent. It was hard for him to accept his son's transition, but the Texas father is fighting for his son's right to use the bathroom of his choice.More >
An automaker said it is taking over three gas stations in the state to give out free gas.More >
Police in Wallingford said they charged a man with stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of audio equipment from the Oakdale Theatre.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old Florida boy died after he was beaten with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.More >
