Haagen-Dazs testing alcohol-filled ice cream

Haagen-Dazs is asking consumers to enjoy its new ice cream line responsibly.

The company is testing five alcohol-filled flavors in Canada, including "whiskey chocolate truffle" and "vodka key lime pie.”

The company is also releasing four dairy-free flavors, following a petition on change.org.

The dairy-free flavors are available in the United States, but the boozy ice cream is not.

