Mosquitoes along shoreline test positive for West Nile Virus

The state has announced that mosquitoes trapped in West Haven last month have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The results were identified by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

“The West Nile virus season has begun,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. “Late-June to mid-July is when we typically first detect WNV infection in mosquitoes and we anticipate further build-up of the virus from now through September."

Officials said these results provide a good reminder for residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

"This is a reminder for residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites." said Dr. Theodore Andreadis, Director of the CAES. "We encourage everyone to take simple measures such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active."

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.

Officials said West Nile Virus has been detected in the state every year since 1999.

