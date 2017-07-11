Threat of Showers and Storms Continues for Several More Days!

TUESDAY RECAP…

A lot of you woke up this morning to heavy rain and even some thunder. The heaviest rain fell in Hartford County, with some towns receiving nearly two inches of rain over just a few hours! East Hartford was the rainfall winner with 1.92” while Newington was not too far behind with 1.88”. Lesser amounts of rain fell in the rest of the state, with Groton picking up just 0.17”.



That rain is long gone and most of us now have partly to mostly cloudy skies. While temperatures this afternoon were seasonable – lower to middle 80s – the dew points are still quite high, ranging from the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. As of this writing, a few showers have developed in eastern Connecticut and while the majority of us will remain dry, a few more showers may develop over the next several hours.

MILD & MUGGY TONIGHT…

The recent unsettled weather is all thanks to a cold front that has approached us from the north and west. Initially, we were thinking that the cold front would clear the state tonight, but now it looks like the front will get hung up to our north. That will keep our humidity levels up and skies partly to mostly cloudy tonight. It will be warm, too, with lows only falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some fog may develop towards morning, especially near Long Island Sound.



HOT & HUMID TOMORROW, PM STORMS POSSIBLE…

With the front now staying to our north, tomorrow will be a bit more unsettled than we previously thought. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, especially in northern Connecticut, which will be closer to the frontal boundary. The Storm Prediction Center has even put parts of the state in the “Marginal Risk” category for severe weather. This means any storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. It will also be a bit warmer, as the mercury could reach or exceed 90 degrees inland. An onshore breeze will keep shore locations slightly cooler, with low and middle 80s for highs there.

Tomorrow night will be another warm and muggy one, as temperatures will remain within a couple degrees of 70 for overnight lows. Scattered showers will continue to be possible.

MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER THURSDAY…

The cold front will try to sag southward towards us during the day on Thursday, and exactly how far it gets will determine exactly how warm we get. Right now, we think the front will drape itself over Connecticut for Thursday, which would make for a mostly cloudy day with highs in the lower 80s. If the front stays further north than we are forecasting, more sunshine would break out and temperatures would be several degrees warmer. The greatest chance for warmer temperatures would be in southern Connecticut, as there is a better chance of the front remaining north of there. There will also be chances of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, especially if we get more sun as that would destabilize the atmosphere.

RAINY & COOL THURSDAY NIGHT & FRIDAY…

Regardless of what happens Thursday, an area of high pressure to our north will push the front back south of Connecticut Thursday night. Then a wave of low pressure will develop along the front and track along it. That will bring us easterly winds along with showers and some steadier rain – some of which could be heavy – Thursday night and during the day on Friday. The rain and onshore flow will keep temperatures on Friday well below average, struggling to even reach the lower 70s! The normal high at Bradley Airport for July 14th is 85 degrees.



Rain and showers will continue into Friday evening before ending later at night. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

PLEASANT DAY SATURDAY…

The high pressure system will build into Connecticut Saturday morning, which will allow skies to clear out and set us up for a very nice day. The humidity levels will be comfortable and highs will be close to seasonal averages, reaching the lower to middle 80s across the state.



HOT & HUMID WITH SCATTERED STORMS SUNDAY-TUESDAY…

By Sunday, a cold front will approach Connecticut from the west. But it will get hung up before it reaches us thanks to a large ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic. That means Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will feature hot and humid conditions with south to southwest winds. We expect Sunday to be dry, but some showers and thunderstorms may develop Monday and Tuesday afternoons as the air will be quite unstable.

It is quite possible that inland locations may achieve heat wave status early next week, as highs will be close to 90 each day! Remember, a heat wave is at least three consecutive days where high temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher. The onshore winds will keep shoreline locations in the lower to middle 80s Sunday through Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

