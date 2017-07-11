Group takes on task of building tiny house

You've heard of downsizing your home, but now millennials and some baby boomers are micro-sizing their living space and building "tiny houses.”

There’s a group in New London building a tiny house, and in a matter of weeks, the trailer will blossom into someone’s home.

It’s the latest collaborative project of Spark Makerspace in New London, in partnership with Yestermorrow Design Build School in Vermont.

"Our intention is to have the students have the experience of actually framing and sheathing this tiny house,” said John Day, who is the project manager.

He’s managing the project as students from around the globe pay $2,000 for the two-week course, learning how to build a tiny house.

Denise Boyd of New London has designed a tiny house she wants to build at McDonald Park.

"It will be a gathering place for meetings to get out of bad weather, to store anything we need stored,” Boyd said.

This is the first major collaboration build project for the nearly two-year-old Spark Makerspace group, which is a community-run workshop and learning center, complete with a wood shop, a commercial kitchen and much more...

Spark Co-Founder Hannah Grant said Yestermorrow and Spark make a good fit.

"As spark moves forward not just by providing access for people to work on projects but also enabling the community members to do things together that might result in new businesses that occupy new buildings,” Grant said.

When the tiny house is all framed out and sheathed, it’s going to leave New London and go to a nonprofit in Massachusetts.

