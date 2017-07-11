CT firefighter accused of alleged worker’s compensation fraud

A Hartford firefighter is out of a job after being fired for alleged worker’s compensation fraud.

After an internal investigation, Lt. John Moree was fired on Tuesday.

Department officials said they found clear evidence of worker’s comp abuse, and said they have zero tolerance for that kind of conduct.

Hartford's Fire Chief Reginald Freeman released a statement that said "Today, I terminated the employment of a Hartford firefighter after an internal investigation found clear evidence of worker’s compensation abuse. The Hartford Fire Department and the City of Hartford will not tolerate fraud or abuse of programs that exist to protect employees. Anyone who abuses the worker’s compensation system diminishes the great work and dedication demonstrated by the vast majority of employees and firefighters on a daily basis."

While it's unclear what injury Moree suffered that led to his work restrictions, he was partnered with firefighter Kevin Bell the night Bell was killed in October 2014.

According to a 1,600-page document obtained by Channel 3, while fighting the fire on Blue Hills Avenue, Moree lost track of Bell.

Bell was later found unconscious on the top of the stairs and eventually died.

The latest allegations come less than a week after the firing of another Hartford firefighter, Jimmy Ngo.

Ngo admitted to setting up a recent drug deal that resulted in him getting shot in Rocky Hill.

Moree told Eyewitness News he had no comment on the matter.

The Hartford firefighters’ union said they don’t comment on personnel matters.

Eyewitness News has also put in a request with the city to receive the details of Moree's payroll records.

