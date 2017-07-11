Crews battle fire at Milford auto recycling business

Crews are battling a fire at a Milford auto recycling business (WFSB)

Crews in Milford are battling a fire at an auto recycling business on South Washington Street.

The fire was reported before 4 p.m.

The building is near railroad tracks, but Metro-North said the fire has not impacted travel.

Officials said personnel is at the scene monitoring the tracks.

Police said traffic on the Boston Post Road near Bridgeport Avenue is heavy at this time. Drivers are being urged to use alternative routes.

