Fire destroys property at Milford scrapyard

Crews in Milford spent several hours battling a fire at an auto recycling business on South Washington Street on Tuesday.

The fire broke out before 4 p.m. at the Milford Auto Recycling Company on South Washington Street.

The smoke was so thick at the scene, firefighters couldn’t get too close.

"Keeping our distance is important cause we don't know exactly what's burning if we can't see it," said Milford Fire Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

“I turned around I saw a big puff of black smoke. After that I just say there and watched,” said Dave Dempsey, who works next door.

It sounded like gunfire as gas tanks from the scrap cars were burning and exploding.

With every plume of smoke, the owner could feel the impact of what he was losing. The fire devoured dozens of cars on the property.

“He's very distraught. Obviously as to be understood. They have a good track record in this city. They’re a good business,” Fabrizi said.

All the employees got out safely and somehow, even though firefighters struggled to see what was in front of them, nobody was hurt.

“That's our biggest concern is life safety in our profession. There were no injuries sustained were happy for that everyone was evacuated,” Fabrizi said.

The smoke also impacted the visibility on Route 1 while crews battled the blaze.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the air is safe in the area.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire.

