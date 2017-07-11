All-clear given at New Haven City Hall following threat

New Haven City Hall was evacuated on Tuesday after a bomb threat was made (WFSB)

New Haven City Hall was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon because of a bomb threat.

City officials said the threat was called in around 4:45 p.m.

As of about 6 p.m., the all-clear was given and nothing was found.

Police had closed some streets while they investigated, which have since reopened.

