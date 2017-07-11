Man dies after being hit by car in Granby

Police have closed East Street in Granby after a person was hit by a car (WFSB)

East Street in Granby is closed after a man was struck and killed by a car.

It happened on Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the reconstruction team has responded to the scene.

The driver involved stayed at the scene and was not injured, police said.

The road is expected to be closed for about four hours.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes, like Mechanicsville Road.

