Victim of deadly Granby crash identified by police

Police in Granby are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car.

They identified the victim as 55-year-old Matthew Smith of Granby.

Police said Smith was leading an ox between fields on the road when he was struck by 17-year-old Roger Newton of Granby.

The animal was hurt, but not seriously.

It happened on East Street near the Massachusetts border on Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m.

Police said victim was walking in the street at the corner of East Street and Cooley Roads when the vehicle hit him.

"For me it's shocking. It's where we live. It's close to home, only a mile and a half or so. For that top happen here, it's shocking. You have some joggers, some cyclists, some car traffic, but it's very minimal. It's not a densely populated area," said neighbor Dan Spellacy.

The Newton stayed at the scene and was not injured, police said.

The road was closed closed for a few hours on Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

