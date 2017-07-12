Hartford debt drops to 'Junk-bond' status

Standard and Poor's Global ratings has lowered Hartford's debt rating two points, from BBB- to BB.
The downgrade means the city's bond status has dropped from investment grade into 'junk-bond' territory.
"The downgrade to 'BB' reflects our opinion of very weak diminished liquidity, including uncertain access to external liquidity and very weak management conditions as multiple city officials have publicly indicated they are actively considering bankruptcy," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Victor Medeiros.
The city has hired an outside law firm to help initiate discussions with bondholders for concessions in order to implement a debt restructuring.
"Maintaining the CreditWatch with negative implication reflects our opinion of continued liquidity pressures related to whether the state will provide timely extraordinary aid to the city as outlined in the governor's proposed biennial budget and included in the city's adopted budget," Medeiros went on to say.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
