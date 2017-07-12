Fire damages storage units in Wallingford

Firefighters in Wallingford spent early Wednesday morning battling a fire at a storage facility.

According to fire officials, the call came in just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday from 89 North Plains Industrial Rd.

Firefighters said about half a dozen units were damaged. No injuries were reported.

“Whatever you can think of people store in storage buildings. We encountered heavy fire, locked doors, security systems that were beefed up on doors," said Wallingford Deputy Fire Chief Joe Czentnar.

There were also some small explosions.

“We believe maybe fireworks, a lot of things that burn. There were vehicles, motorcycles, jeeps, trucks, cars, quads, everything in there," Czentnar said.

A roof of one of the units was sagging, which showed just how extensive the damage was. Firefighters said they're keeping an eye on that unit.

An eyewitness said he was at his unit around 1 a.m. and heard a loud bang. He said he then saw smoke coming from his unit and then flames from others.

“Sure we probably had losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars. But on the other side of it, we probably had a save of three-quarters of a million dollars. So we were able to make a quick hit on the fire and save a lot of people’s property," Czentnar said.

Eddie Rivera is one of the tenants who's property was saved by firefighters.

“Luckily I don’t think anybody was hurt which is a good thing, which is the most important thing. I know one of the guys down there, a couple of the guys down there basically make their living off their units. So you know me this is more of a hobby for me but those guys make a living off of that. So hopefully they can pick up where they left off and get things repaired and get back as soon as possible but," Rivera said.

A restoration company has already been called.

“It’s a bad feeling especially if someone doesn’t have insurance,” said Bill Leone of United Cleaning and Restoration. “The businesses that are towards the end hopefully we can get in and clean them out and get them back into business fairly quickly and the ones that have been completely destroyed it could be devastating.”

The cause remains under investigation.

