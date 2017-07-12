Firefighters battle storage facility fire in Wallingford

Firefighters in Wallingford are on scene of an overnight fire at a storage facility.

According to fire officials, the call came in just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday from 89 North Plains Industrial Rd.

Firefighters said about half a dozen units were damaged.

A roof of one of the units was sagging, which showed just how extensive the damage was. Firefighters said they're keeping an eye on that unit.

An eyewitness said he was at his unit around 1 a.m. and heard a loud bang. He said he then saw smoke coming from his unit and then flames from others.

The cause remains under investigation.

Officials said the fire is under control and there were no injuries reported.

