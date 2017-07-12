Flash flood watch in effect for parts of the state, thunderstorms expected

Wednesday is expected to be hazy, hot and humid with a threat of severe storms in the afternoon.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said it's the threat of the storms that caused the Early Warning Forecast Center to issue an Early Warning Weather Day.

A flash flood watch is in effect for northern Connecticut until 9 p.m.

"We do run the risk for scattered showers and strong storms [Wednesday] afternoon," Haney said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed all of Connecticut in its "marginal risk" category.

"When we get placed in this type of category that typically means severe weather is knocking on our door," Haney said. "We are going to ask that you keep your eyes to the skies."

Futurecast showed the storms developing in northern Connecticut during the early afternoon hours and continuing to pop up through the evening.

"They'll taper off [Wednesday night]," Haney said. "Then [Thursday], we do it all over again."

In the meantime, the day started with both temperatures and dew points in the 70 degree range.

"It is soupy out there," Haney said. "When you get dew points in the 70s, that's downright oppressive. It's a really tough one in terms of humidity."

High temperatures for Wednesday will top out in the upper-80s to 90 degrees.

"[There could be] more showers and thunderstorms for Thursday," Haney said.

Friday looks dank, according to Haney. The forecast has showers, clouds and cooler temperatures in the 70s.

"The weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice with high pressure in control both Saturday and Sunday," he said.

