Storm damage reported in parts of the state

Trees are down in East Windsor after the storm. (WFSB)

Newberry Road and Church Street have been closed to traffic. (East Windsor Police Department)

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Connecticut and some towns were dealing with storm damage on Wednesday afternoon.

The severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect for Windham County until 4:30 p.m. The warning for Hartford and Tolland counties expired around 3 p.m.

As of 2 p.m., a storm was heading through Ellington and Tolland. Towns expected to be in the path of the storm are Storrs, Ashford, Chaplin and Eastford.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said he received reports of the storms dropping heavy rain and some small hail. The heavy rainfall was causing heavy rainfall and that could mean dangerous driving conditions.

The storm has caused damage in East Windsor and Broad Brook. Newberry Road and Church Street in East Windsor were closed to traffic, according to police. There were tree damage and power wires down in both towns.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said it's the threat of the storms that caused the Early Warning Forecast Center to issue an Early Warning Weather Day.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for northern Connecticut until 9 p.m.

"We do run the risk of scattered showers and strong storms [Wednesday] afternoon," Haney said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed all of Connecticut in its "marginal risk" category.

"When we get placed in this type of category that typically means severe weather is knocking on our door," Haney said. "We are going to ask that you keep your eyes to the skies."

Futurecast showed the storms developing in northern Connecticut during the early afternoon hours and continuing to pop up through the evening.

"They'll taper off [Wednesday night]," Haney said. "Then [Thursday], we do it all over again."

In the meantime, the day started with both temperatures and dew points in the 70-degree range.

"It is soupy out there," Haney said. "When you get dew points in the 70s, that's downright oppressive. It's a really tough one in terms of humidity."

High temperatures for Wednesday will top out in the upper-80s to 90 degrees.

"[There could be] more showers and thunderstorms for Thursday," Haney said.

Friday looks dank, according to Haney. The forecast has showers, clouds and cooler temperatures in the 70s.

"The weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice with high pressure in control both Saturday and Sunday," he said.

