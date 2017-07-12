Stormy weather comes back on Thursday

Newberry Road and Church Street have been closed to traffic. (East Windsor Police Department)

Trees are down in East Windsor after the storm. (WFSB)

Storms left behind damage in some parts of the state on Wednesday.

More than 2" of rain fell in Southern Windham County while more than 3" of rain was reported near Windham and Canterbury. There was also gusty winds and hail.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the heavy rainfall caused dangerous driving conditions for some, along with flooding.

"Some towns could get hit pretty hard with very heavy downpours, gusty winds, hail, and plenty of dangerous lightning. This won’t happen everywhere. Some towns will go completely unscathed while a few towns over will get drenched," DePrest said.

The storms caused damage in East Windsor and Broad Brook. Newberry Road and Church Street in East Windsor were closed to traffic, according to police. There were tree damage and power wires down in both towns.

"It got really windy and then we heard a big crash and the tree and power lines came down," Sean Safner, of Broad Brook, said.

Hundreds of Eversource customers were without power due to the storm as of 7 p.m. To check the outages in your area, click here.

"They were the size of golf balls! They were huge. They were smashing my windows and I was just waiting for windows came smashing through," Broad Brook resident Brenda Johanns said. "I'm scared because this could have been my house. You know? It could have been this pole."

The threat of the storms caused the Early Warning Forecast Center to issue an Early Warning Weather Day, however storms will diminish as the night goes on.

Another round of storms is expected for Thursday, prompting Eyewitness News to declare another Early Warning Weather Day.

"A backdoor cold front will slowly slide southward across Southern New England tomorrow. This will trigger more showers and thunderstorms to develop, some of which could be strong to severe with gusty winds," DePrest said.

