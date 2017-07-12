Hartford firefighters make quick work of early morning fire

The Hartford Fire Department said it was called to a fire early Wednesday morning.

Capt. Raul Ortiz of the fire department told Eyewitness News that they were called to the scene on Congress Avenue around 4:20 a.m.

The fire was knocked down by 4:35 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

