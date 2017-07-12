Most and least energy-expensive states: Where CT falls

As the president looks to reduce the country's dependence on foreign oil, the personal finance website WalletHub conducted a study of the most and least energy-expensive states.

Connecticut was at the top of the list when it came to the most expensive, according to WalletHub.

Researchers said they compared the energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. They looked at electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil data.

Here's how the metrics broke down for Connecticut with 1 being the most expensive and 25 being "average":

Average monthly energy bill: $380

2nd in price of electricity

13th in price of natural gas

26th in natural-gas consumption per consumer

10th in price of motor fuel

4th in price of home heating oil

2nd in home heating-oil consumption per consumer

After Connecticut, Alaska and Rhode Island rounded out the top three.

The least energy-expensive states were Colorado, Washington and the District of Columbia, respectively.

WalletHub said energy costs eat between 5 and 22 percent of families' total after-tax income with the poorest Americans paying the highest.

Check out the complete results of the study here.

