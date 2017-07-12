Smash Mouth to perform at Big E - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Smash Mouth to perform at Big E

Smash Mouth is scheduled to perform on Sept. 23 at the Big E. (@TheBigEFair photo) Smash Mouth is scheduled to perform on Sept. 23 at the Big E. (@TheBigEFair photo)
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) -

Big E concert goers might as well be walking on the sun come late September.

The band Smash Mouth is slated to perform in West Springfield on Sept. 23.

The Big E made the announcement on its Twitter page Wednesday morning.

It said premium tickets go on sale July 14 at 9 a.m.

The Big E itself runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 1 this year.

For more information on the Big E, check out its website here.

