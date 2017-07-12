Stolen vehicle, burglary suspect arrested in Hamden

Hector Otero is accused of stealing a vehicle from Seymour and burglarizing a Dunkin' Donuts in Hamden, police said. (Hamden police)

Hamden police say they were able to track down a stolen vehicle and store burglary suspect following a couple of pursuits.

According to police, 41-year-old Hector Otero of New Haven was first spotted by a concerned citizen peeling out of the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot on Dixwell Avenue.

Police said they found that the business's drive-thru window had been forced open and two cash register drawers, both containing an undisclosed amount of cash, were taken.

The concerned citizen was able to give police a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Moments later, police said an officer was able to find Otero in the vehicle on Prospect Street. A stop was conducted on Whitney Avenue.

As the officer approached, however, Otero fled southbound on Whitney Avenue.

He broke a number of traffic laws before striking a parked vehicle on Exchange Street in New Haven, police said.

Otero got out of the vehicle and was pursued on foot.

He was found hiding underneath a backyard deck.

Police determined that the vehicle had been stolen from Seymour. In it, they said they found the two cash register drawers.

Otero was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, possession of burglar tools, interfering with a police officer, reckless driving, engaging an officer in a pursuit, evading responsibility and operating without a license.

He was held on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on Wednesday.

