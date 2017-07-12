Job search company has plans to invest millions in Stamford expansion

An internet job search company has plans to invest millions of dollars in an expansion project in Stamford.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced Indeed's plans on Wednesday.

He said the company is looking to greatly increase its presence in Stamford to the tune of $26.5 million and as many as 500 new jobs.

Currently, the workforce at Indeed's site consists of 700 employees. The new jobs would bring the total to more than 1,200.

“From our start in small offices in Stamford and Austin to our current position as the global leader in job search with over 5,000 employees worldwide, we have always had the mission of helping people get jobs,” said Dave O’Neill, Indeed’s chief financial officer. “We have found a great talent pool in the State of Connecticut to help us achieve that mission, and we’re pleased to be continuing this successful partnership."

O'Neill called his Stamford employees the face of the company to hundreds of thousands of our customers. He said they helped lay the groundwork for the company's global expansion.

"It is a huge advantage for us to have access to a well-educated, tech-savvy employee population that is attracted by the high quality of life in the area," he said.

Malloy called Indeed the largest job website in the world. It connects job seekers to millions of employment listings in more than 60 countries. More than 200 million people all over the world use it each month.

“This is a significant win for Connecticut’s economy and a testament to the quality of our workforce,” Malloy said. “Indeed is an innovative, high-tech company that has been steadily growing services and adding hundreds of new, good-paying jobs, going from a handful of employees over a decade ago to 700 working in Stamford today. The company is now poised to significantly expand again, and we welcome the company’s capital investment in our state and the growth of hundreds of high-quality jobs that will follow.”

The expansion plan calls for Indeed to lease additional office space at 177 Broad St. in Stamford and evaluate longer-term expansion options.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development will provide a 15-year $7 million low-interest loan to support it. Indeed would also be eligible for up to $15 million in tax credits.

