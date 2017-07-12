PD: 15-year-old steals car, crashes it on train tracks in Ansonia

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after police said he stole a motor vehicle and crashed it on the train tracks in Ansonia on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a report of a stolen gold Saturn Vu, which was owned by the city and used by the Ansonia blight officer, on Fourth Street around 9:40 a.m. Police said the keys were in the ignition of the Saturn Vu when it was stolen on Wednesday.

The Vu was spotted driving southbound on North Main Street toward East Main Street when police said officers tried to stop the vehicle. Police said the Vu “eventually drove to the end of the street behind Valley Electric and climbed the flood wall.”

The Vu went to the top of the floodwall and onto the Metro-North tracks rail bed and continued onto the tracks.

After the vehicle almost hit a Metro-North Crew working on the railway, the unidentified 15-year-old boy fled the VU when it became disabled on the tracks.

The crash caused delays on the Metro-North Waterbury line around the same time.

Officers found the Vu, but the suspect was missing. After a search of the area, the 15-year-old boy was located on the Farrell/Ansonia Copper and Brass Property along North Main Street.

Officers from Derby, Seymour, Ansonia, and Metro North formed a perimeter and went inside a building with K9s. The 15-year-old boy was located by the Seymour Police Department K-9 team and taken into custody.

Police have not released the name of the suspect because of his age. The 15-year-old boy was charged with third-degree larceny, engaging in pursuit second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass and interfering with an officer.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to a Juvenile Detention Center.

