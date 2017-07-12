Police activity causes train delays in Ansonia

Police activity is being blamed for train delays in Ansonia.

Metro-North confirmed delays on its Waterbury line, but did not specify the reason.

The delays were reported just before 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Metro-North did say that the reason was police activity in the vicinity of Ansonia.

It advised riders to listen for announcements at their stations.

