EnCon Police identify person who died in CT boating crash

A 52-year-old man died after state officials said he was involved in a deadly boating crash on Lake Zoar in Sandy Hook on Tuesday night.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police said Sandy Hook resident Randall Pineau died in after pontoon boat collided with a ski boat on the lake in the area of the Mohawk Trail at around 9:30 p.m.

Pineau, who was operating the boat at the time of the crash, was rushed to Danbury Hospital where EnCon Police said he died from injuries suffered in the crash. EnCon Police said Randall's wife Katherine Pineau was taken to Danbury Hospital with "minor injuries." Katherine Pineau was treated and released. One other person suffered "minor injuries," but EnCon Police said that person refused treatment at the scene.

There were four people on the pontoon boat and there were two on the ski boat, EnCon Police said.

The ENCON Boating Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the deadly boating crash.

The Newtown Police Department, Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire Department, Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Lake Zoar Marine Patrol and the Connecticut State Police assisted in the investigation.

