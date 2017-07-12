Woman reported missing in Manchester

Police in Manchester are seeking the public's help to locate a missing woman.

They said Philomena Palestini, 34, has not been heard from since July 6.

She's described as standing 5'4", weighing 190 pounds and having brown hair with brown eyes.

No clothing description was given.

Anyone with information about Palestini's whereabouts should call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

