Teens get crash course in becoming a state trooper

There were 25 high school students who got a crash course on what it takes to become a Connecticut state trooper.

The students are going through the agency’s summer youth camp this week, and in just three days, cadets say they’ve gained a deeper appreciation for law enforcement.

Presented with the American Legion, the State Police Youth Week is modeled after the rigorous state police recruit training, designed to give high school students a glimpse into law enforcement and push them to overcome any limits.

“When they come out the other side, they realize that they are capable of doing just about anything they set their mind to,” said State Police Lt. Robert Palmer.

“So long as you are motivated and so long as you give your best effort, you can do just about anything that you have to here,” said Youth Academy cadet, Sachin Menon.

Troopers said since the Youth Academy started in 2000, 16 cadets have gone on to become troopers.

While many cadets do not choose this as a profession, some said they are learning skills that will help them excel in any career.

“This is a great program for kids to learn discipline and to learn responsibility and time management, and I think I’m getting there on learning all those things all at once and being able to do them,” said Clarisa Rosario, a Youth Academy cadet.

Many say they are learning it takes much more to be a trooper than they ever knew.

“It's not just about being good at shooting or being strong, you have to be really well-rounded to do the job,” Menon said.

The cadets have to make through a couple more days. They will graduate from the camp on Saturday.

