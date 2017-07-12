More storms tomorrow then much cooler by week's end!

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS IN CONNECTICUT TODAY…

Earlier this afternoon Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for portions of Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties. Tree damage occurred in East Windsor and 1.0” diameter hail was reported in Windsor Locks. Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for southern portions of Windham County just before 3:30 this afternoon.

Temperatures reached the 80s to near 90 degrees and the humidity was oppressively high. Dew point temperatures were in the low and middle 70s. The combination of the heat and high humidity send the heat index in the middle 90s in a number of locations and the upper 90s in a few spots. It was a very uncomfortable day outdoors.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of Northern Connecticut until 9:00 this evening. This includes Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties. Some towns could get hit pretty hard with very heavy downpours, gusty winds, hail, and plenty of dangerous lightning. This won’t happen everywhere. Some towns will go completely unscathed while a few towns over will get drenched.

The storms will dissipate later this evening, then it will just be mild and muggy overnight with areas of fog. Lows will range from 67-75 degrees. It’ll be a very uncomfortable night for sleeping without a fan or air conditioning.



MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER THURSDAY…

A backdoor cold front will slowly slide southward across Southern New England tomorrow. This will trigger more showers and thunderstorms to develop, some of which could be strong to severe with gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has all of Connecticut in a marginal risk area for severe weather. Heavy rainfall is also a concern since there is so much moisture in the air. Temperatures will rise into the 80s and the humidity will be uncomfortably high once again. High temperatures near 90 are possible if the front stays to the north of Connecticut throughout the day.

WET & MUCH COOL THURSDAY NIGHT & FRIDAY…

The cold front will slip to the south of Connecticut during this time period and a cooler northeasterly flow will develop. Connecticut will be caught in a damp maritime flow between the front to our south and high pressure to our north. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and 60s Thursday night. Friday will be unseasonably cool with highs only in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Plus, we’ll have to deal with overcast skies and periods of rain. The coolest high temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area for July 14th is 69 degrees and that was set in 1960. It could be very close!

A NICE JULY WEEKEND…

The wet weather will depart by late Friday night and drier air will move in for the weekend. Great timing! Saturday will be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the low and middle 80s. The humidity won’t be too bad. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 50s and 60s under a mainly clear sky. Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the 80s. The mercury might even take a run at 90 degrees in portions of Northern Connecticut. The humidity will be moderate.



MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY…

We will have several days of very warm, if not hot, weather early next week. High temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees all 3 days. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Our weather will be dry most of the time, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are quite possible each day especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”