Car crashes into dumpster, building in Ansonia

A car hit a dumpster and then crashed into a building in Ansonia on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the back of 385 Main St. around 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters from Webster Hose Hook and Ladder Company #3 located the vehicle, which had caused "considerable damage to a window and lower wall" of the building.

There was also "minor damage" to a company box truck parked on the property, according to Webster Hose Hook and Ladder Company #3.

The business was closed on Wednesday, so no one was in the damaged area.

Firefighters from Webster Hose Hook and Ladder Company #3 said "a medical issue apparently caused the driver to leave the roadway" and hit the dumpster.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

