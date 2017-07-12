Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in Seymour

A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Seymour on Wednesday (WFSB)

A bicyclist was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Seymour on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Squantuck Road.

Police said the male bicyclist was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. He is listed as being in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the car involved was identified as a 20-year-old female from Oxford. She was not injured.

