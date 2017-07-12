Crews put out fire at AGI Rubber Co. in Bridgeport

Crews are battling a fire at the old AGI Rubber Company building in Bridgeport. (Bridgeport Fire Dept.)

The AGI Rubber Co. building caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon (Janice Scully)

Crews battled a fire at the old AGI Rubber Company building in Bridgeport on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke at the abandoned building on Stratford Avenue around 4 p.m.

It is unclear at this time if any injuries have been reported.

The same building caught fire in September of 2015.

The fire chief said the factory has been empty for years but is known to attract vagrants.

