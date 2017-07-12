Fire reported at AGI Rubber Co. building in Bridgeport

Crews are battling a fire at the old AGI Rubber Company building in Bridgeport. (Bridgeport Fire Dept.)

Crews are battling a fire at the old AGI Rubber Company building in Bridgeport.

The fire broke on Wednesday afternoon at the abandoned building on Stratford Avenue.

It is unclear at this time if any injuries have been reported.

The same building caught fire in September of 2015.

