Middletown mayor looks to take on job of governor

On Wednesday evening, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew will officially announce that he wants to be the state’s next governor.

Mayor Drew, a Democrat now serving his third term, formed an exploratory committee in January.

"People across Connecticut and the nation are waiting for the prosperity that will never come as long as we keep doing things this way,” Drew said.

Connecticut faces huge deficits and lawmakers have failed to pass a budget.

Drew said he feels some of the things he's done in his city, such as lowering taxes, will work statewide.

"I am focused on the needs of the middle class and speaking to people about making our state healthier and more prosperous, and Middletown is a good example of that,” Drew said.

He wants to legalize and tax recreational marijuana, bring back tolls, and supports universal health care.

He enters a governor's race with a number of Democrats and even more Republicans who are all official candidates.

Republicans Prasad Srinivasan and Tim Herbst have both raised quite a bit of money and are counting on people's frustration with Gov. Dannel Malloy and Democrats to bring on a GOP victory in the 2018 election.

"It's never a good sign for the incumbent party when the state has fiscal stress, and so this would be promising for the Republicans,” said UConn Political Science professor Ronald Schurin.

On the other hand, Schurin said the national climate could also influence who gets elected.

"Connecticut is a blue state and President Donald Trump is not popular and I am sure the Democrats will try very hard to link the Republican candidate with the Trump administration,” Schurin said.

It’s still early and many people are not really tuning in to the governor's race because it's still well over a year away, but that could change soon, especially given the state’s fiscal mess.

