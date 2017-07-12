No injuries after lightning hits home

A house in Plainfield was struck by lightning on Wednesday (WFSB)

Crews were called to a home in Plainfield on Wednesday after it was struck by lightning.

The lightning strike was reported on Packerville Road just after 5 p.m., as storms were rolling through the eastern part of the state.

People were home at the time but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.