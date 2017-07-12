Cheshire police search for missing woman - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Cheshire police search for missing woman

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -

Cheshire police are searching for a woman who has been reported missing.

Kelly Ann Effa, 52, was last seen on Wednesday wearing a white tank top with blue designs and tan pants. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-271-5500.

