Fire forces 8 families from apartments in Bethel

A large fire in Bethel forced eight families from their apartments early Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, a call came in around 1 a.m. to report the fire in the area of 182 Greenwood Ave.

The road had been closed, but has since reopened.

"I was asleep and woke up," said Sammy Lopata, one of the tenants forced out by the fire. "Mom said we had to go downstairs, there was a fire. I thought it was going to be a little fire and [I] saw all that."

Firefighters responded along with mutual aid from surrounding towns. They were able to knock down the fire around 4 a.m.

They said the fire was difficult to battle due to the number of renovations that were done to the building.

They also said the fire began on the second floor before spreading to the third floor of the building.

One person was taken to the hospital with burns. Firefighters said he was in the apartment where the fire started.

The American Red Cross said it was assisting the 10 adults and five children who were displaced.

Some businesses that were on the ground level of the building were damaged by smoke and water.

A cause has yet to be determined.

