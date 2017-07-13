For second day, storms leave damage throughout CT

Much like yesterday, storms are leaving damage throughout the state on Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of New London, Litchfield and Fairfield counties until 3:30 p.m.

A flood advisory was issued for New Haven County and runs until 3 p.m.

"We received some reports of wind gusts of up to 60 mph and even some small hail," said meteorologist Melissa Cole.

A severe thunderstorm watch was put in place for the whole state until 9 p.m.

Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler continues to track the storms. See them here.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire state until Thursday evening.

"Flooding will be the biggest concern as we head into the evening commute," Cole said.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the afternoon round of storms will be the result of a backdoor cold front that's slowly sliding across southern New England.

"This will trigger more showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail," Haney said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed Connecticut in the "slight risk" category, which was raised from the original assessment of "marginal risk."

"Heavy rainfall is also a big concern since there is so much moisture in the air," Haney said.

In addition to the storm threat, Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and southern New London counties will be under an air quality alert from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"That means it's going to be a little hard to breathe out there for those with health problems," Haney said.

The humidity will be at uncomfortable levels once again.

Temperatures climbed to 80 degrees in most of the state, with some 90-degree temperatures.

Once the front slips south of Connecticut, temperatures by Thursday night should dip into the upper 50s and 60s.

"[Friday] will be unseasonably cool with highs only in the 60s to near 70 degrees," Haney said. "Plus, we’ll have to deal with overcast skies and periods of rain."

There will be another chance for strong thunderstorms, especially in southwestern Connecticut.

The weekend forecast calls for seasonable warmth with highs in the 80s on Saturday with slight humidity.

"Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the 80s," Haney said. "The mercury might even take a run at 90 degrees in portions of northern Connecticut."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

