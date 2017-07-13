Heavy rain a big concern as more storms expected to fire up today

Much like the previous day, Thursday is expected to feature a stormy afternoon.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said this round will be the result of a backdoor cold front that's slowly sliding across southern New England.

"This will trigger more showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail," Haney said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed Connecticut in the "marginal risk" category.

"Heavy rainfall is also a big concern since there is so much moisture in the air," Haney said. "Much like [Wednesday], flash flooding is possible."

In addition to the storm threat, Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and southern New London counties will be under an air quality alert from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"That means it's going to be a little hard to breathe out there for those with health problems," Haney said.

The humidity will be at uncomfortable levels once again.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s with 90 degrees possible if the front stays to the north of the state during the day.

Once the front slips south of Connecticut, temperatures by Thursday night should dip into the upper 50s and 60s.

"[Friday] will be unseasonably cool with highs only in the 60s to near 70 degrees," Haney said. "Plus, we’ll have to deal with overcast skies and periods of rain."

There will be another chance for strong thunderstorms, especially in southwestern Connecticut.

The weekend forecast calls for seasonable warmth with highs in the 80s on Saturday with slight humidity.

"Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the 80s," Haney said. "The mercury might even take a run at 90 degrees in portions of northern Connecticut."

