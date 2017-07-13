Storms leave behind damage two days in a row

Storms left behind serious damage in Ansonia on Thursday (WFSB)

Much like yesterday, the storm left damage throughout the state on Thursday.

While thunderstorm warnings have expired, a severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the whole state until 9 p.m.

Storms brought wind gusts of up to 60 mph for some towns, and even some small hail. There was also heavy rain, lightning, and thunder throughout the state.

"These will be capable of producing flooding rains, damaging winds, and even some hail! Remember to go inside if you hear thunder, don’t drive through flooded roads," Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

Some serious damage was reported in Wilton, along with road closures. As of about 5:30 p.m. nearly half the town was without power.

As of 5:45 p.m., there were more than 3,500 Eversource customers in the state without power. To see more outages, click here. There were more than 400 United Illuminating customers without power. To check UI outages, click here.

Earlier in the day, Ansonia was hit pretty hard by storms.

"The trees were all bent over, four branches snapped, my barbecue went flying," Ansonia resident Bobbi Tar said. "I opened the back door and it was missing. I have trees in the back that came over. I have trees in the back that are missing, and it lasted only 10 minutes."

Downed trees and wires were reported in areas like Wakelee Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

"Extremely heavy rain, wind, lightning, hit the tree there, plus others in the area," Raymond Lee Eaton Jr., of Ansonia, said. "It was pretty bad, quite windy."

Over on Prospect Street, it was more of the same.

"It was like a tropical storm, it did, like I was down on the Caribbean island, rain," Ansonia resident Bryant Ebron said. "Tree went down, halfway on Prospect Street, came home and no electricity."

A flash flood watch is in effect for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties until 8 p.m.

DePrest said the evening thunderstorms are capable of producing flooding, so be sure to turn around and don't drive through any flooded roads.

Strong thunderstorms will come to an end Thursday evening, but clouds persist overnight.

"A wave of low pressure will develop and track along the front as we go into tonight and into tomorrow, which will keep things cloudy and provide more chances for showers and perhaps even some steadier rainfall," DePrest said.

He added that this rain isn't good news for some residents who have already received a lot of rain over the last two days.

Temperatures dip into the 60s and upper 50s overnight.

More rain is on the way for Friday.

"While it will not rain the entire time tomorrow, the clouds and winds off of the Atlantic will keep high temperatures much cooler than those seen today, only reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s," DePrest said.

