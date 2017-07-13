Serious assault closes street in New Haven

A serious assault was reported on Academy Street in New Haven. (WFSB)

A police investigation has closed a portion of a street in New Haven on Thursday morning.

Officials said Academy Street is closed between Court and Greene Streets for what's only being described as a "police incident."

Police called it a serious assault.

There's no word on any victims for suspects at this point.

There's also no word on when the streets could reopen.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.