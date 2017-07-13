Woman attacked during home invasion in New Haven

A serious assault was reported on Academy Street in New Haven. (WFSB)

A home invasion has closed a portion of a street in New Haven on Thursday morning.

Officials said Academy Street is closed between Court and Greene Streets for what was initially described as a "police incident."

Police said a 911 caller reported a burglary in progress just before 4 a.m.

Officers said they found a 25-year-old woman in her basement apartment. She said she was assaulted by the intruder and had wounds to her face and head.

She was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

At first, she was in critical condition. However, hospital officials said she became well enough to speak with investigators.

No information was available about the suspect.

Detectives are collecting evidence and questioning neighbors.

There's no word on when the streets could reopen.

