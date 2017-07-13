Middletown native race car driver returns home for fundraiser

NASCAR's Joey Logano returned home to Connecticut on Thursday for a fundraiser in Southington. (WFSB)

Middletown's own Joey Logano has returned to Connecticut to raise money for children and young adults during times of crisis.

Logano's "Driving Hope Home" event teed off at the Southington Country Club and Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville on Thursday.

The event featured a golf tournament with a raffle, dinner, a car show and auctions.

Logano, a professional NASCAR racer, said he returns home once a year to meet fans and raise money for the fundraiser.

"Our Foundation's new mission includes investing in organizations offering second chances to children and young adults during times of crisis," Logano said. "Second chances are hard to come by in life, so when I got mine in racing, I wanted to make sure I could bring as many second chances to others."

Since 2013, Logano said his foundation, The Joey Logano Foundation, has raised money for children with illnesses, military families in need and community development support.

This year's event benefits three organizations including The Connection's Foster Care program, the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut and The Joey Logano Foundation.

