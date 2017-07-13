3 arrested after detectives seize heroin, cocaine in Norwich

David Matthews and Cynthia Wydra are two of three people arrested on drug charges in Norwich. (State police)

State police said three people were arrested following an investigation during which heroin and cocaine were seized.

Detectives said David Matthews, 31, Tony Strothers, 38 and 28-year-old Cynthia Wydra face a list of charges.

Troopers said a several months-long investigation culminated with the arrests on Thursday at homes on Boswell Avenue and Oakridge Street in Norwich.

Matthews was said to be the leader of a drug trafficking organization.

Detectives seized a total of 27.4 grams of heroin, 22.4 grams of cocaine, 2.6 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, 13 suboxone strips, 11 transdermal fentanyl patches, five ecstasy pills and 47.6 grams of MDMA packaged for sale.

They also seized $6,900 in cash, an elaborate surveillance and communication system and a number of packaging materials.

Matthews was charged with possession of a hallucinogen, possession with intent to sell, possession of narcotics and operating a drug factory.

Strothers was charged with possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine and possession with intent to sell.

Wydra was charged with possession of crack cocaine and risk of injury to a minor.

