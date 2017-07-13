Two men charged with operating Norwalk "pill mill"

Dr. Ramil Mansourov, 47, of Darien, was arrested Tuesday for illegally writing prescriptions. (U.S. Department of Justice)

Federal prosecutors are looking for a man who has been charged with operating a "pill mill" in Norwalk.

Dr. Ramil Mansourov, 47, of Darien, is currently being sought by police for illegally writing medical prescriptions.

Mansourov was a doctor at Family Health Urgent Care in Norwalk.

Prosecutors said Dr. Bharat Patel, 70, of Milford, who also worked at the practice, was arrested for the same crime Tuesday.

The practice was previously known as Immediate Health Care while it was owned by Patel.

Mansourov purchased the practice from Patel in 2012.

In 2013, the Drug Enforcement Agency was notified that both doctors were writing prescriptions that were "outside the scope of legitimate medical practice," according to prosecutors.

A complaint filed against the doctors alleged the doctor Patel provided prescriptions for patients he knew were addicted or had been arrested for drugs.

Officials said Patel provided the prescriptions in exchange for cash, including to people who were not patients.

Mansourov would also carry out this practice when Patel was not available, according to prosecutors.

The complaint also alleged Mansourov defrauded the state's Medicaid program by more than $4 million in billing for home visits, nursing home visits and office visits that never occurred.

Prosecutors said billing records found that Mansourov and Patel billed patients for the same patients, but on the same day in two different locations.

They also alleged Mansourov moved stolen funds to a bank account in Switzerland.

"The reckless actions by these two doctors by writing prescriptions outside the scope of their legitimate medical practice contributed to the widespread abuse of opiates, which is a gateway to heroin addiction and is devastating our communities. In response to the ongoing opioid epidemic DEA is committed to improve public safety and public health by working with our law enforcement and regulatory partners to ensure these rules and regulations are strictly followed," DEA special agent Michael Ferguson said.

Both men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute narcotics, health care fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The investigation is being conducted by the DEA's New Haven division.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.