Walmart in Lisbon evacuated after electrical fire

A Walmart in Lisbon was evacuated due to an electrical fire on Thursday morning, according to regional dispatch.

The fire was reported at the store, which is located at 180 River Rd., around 11:45 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters determined the electrical fire inside the Dunkin Donuts in the store.

There were no injuries reported during the evacuation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

