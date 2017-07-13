7.13.17 Summer Pasta

Summer Pasta

Rigatoni with Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pancetta, Corn, and Basil

From Grace Vallo of tastefullygrace.com

Ingredients:

1 lb. good quality rigatoni

~6 oz. uncured diced pancetta

~2 cups halved cherry tomatoes (2 containers)

3/4 cup fresh sweet corn, off the cob

1 cup halved cilieginie-sized fresh mozzarella balls (try buffalo milk mozzarella!)

5 shallots, minced

1 clove garlic, finely minced

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 knob salted butter

¼ tbsp. crushed red pepper flakes

½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Fresh basil for garnish

Procedure:

Place pancetta in large pot, no olive oil needed. Sautee on medium/low heat until pancetta just begins to brown and is chewy, not crispy. Remove pancetta and set aside.

Boil pasta in separate pot until al dente, according to directions on box. Reserve ¼ cup of pasta water.

While pasta is boiling, add olive oil, shallots, garlic, and hot pepper flakes to pot with pancetta drippings. Sweat on low heat until translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Increase heat to medium/low, and add cherry tomatoes, corn, and pancetta. Sautee for about 4-5 minutes, until tomato skins just begin to wrinkle. Remove from heat.

Add pasta to tomato mixture. Add pasta water, butter, and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Gently toss until combined.

Plate and garnish with mozzarella balls and basil.