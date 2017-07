Homemade Ice Cream

From Heidi Harkopf of The New England Dairy and Food Council

Ice Cream:

Mix 2 cups heavy cream, 1 cup milk, ¾ cup sugar, ½ tsp salt, 1 tsp. vanilla until sugar is dissolved.

Place in ice cream maker according to manufacturer instructions.

Frozen Yogurt:

Mix 1 quart plain whole milk yogurt, 1 cup sugar, pinch salt and 1 tsp vanilla until sugar dissolves.

Place in ice cream maker according to manufacturer instructions.