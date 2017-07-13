Lightning strike reported at North Stonington fairgrounds

A lightning strike was reported at the fairgrounds in North Stonington on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Wyossup Road around 2:30 p.m.

State police would not say if a person was struck by the lightning, but did say an ambulance was sent to the scene.

