Man reportedly struck by lightning while inside North Stonington barn

A man was reportedly struck by lightning at the fairgrounds in North Stonington on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Wyossup Road around 2:30 p.m.

Family members said the man, who was later identified as North Stonington resident James Teevan, was taken to the hospital.

Teevan was "conscious and alert" when transported, state police said. He has since been released from the hospital.

Family members said the man was in a cattle barn when he was struck by lighting. Teevan is an exhibitor, who had been in the cattle barn setting up for Thursday's opening of the North Stonington Agricultural Fair, when vicious storms rolled through the area.

Teevan's father-in-law Mike Riley is the fair president and described how nervous he was when he heard the news.

"Because at first, I didn't who got hit until I got out where," Riley said. "He's pretty rugged He'll take it. He's doing OK."

The fair will continue on Friday at 5 p.m.

