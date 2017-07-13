Person struck by lightning at North Stonington fairgrounds

A person was struck by lightning at the fairgrounds in North Stonington on Thursday (WFSB)

A person was struck by lightning at the fairgrounds in North Stonington on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Wyossup Road around 2:30 p.m.

State police said the unidentified person was taken to the hospital. That person was "conscious and alert," state police said.

